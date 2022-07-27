Tolerance.ca
Tour de France: future heatwaves may make it untenable to hold the race in July

By Madeleine Orr, Lecturer in Sport Business and Program Director for Sustainable Sport Business, Loughborough University
As the men’s Tour de France wraps up and the women’s tournament begins, the European heat wave rages on. If you look closely, the heat can be seen in photos of the event: cooling towels around racers’ necks, water splashed over red faces, ice packs sticking out from under race jerseys.

Compounding the temperatures is the heat island effect created by roads which absorb and radiate heat. On the hottest days of the men’s race, with temperatures nearing 40℃, organisers even watered…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


