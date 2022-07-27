London 2012’s legacy boosted Paralympic sport, but disabled people’s lives have worsened
By Ian Stuart Brittain, Associate Professor in Disability Studies, Coventry University
Mike Duignan, Reader in Events and Director of the Observatory for Human Rights and Major Events, University of Surrey
Verity Postlethwaite, Research associate, Japan Research Centre, SOAS, University of London
Mega-events like the Olympics have the potential to start important conversations around societal change. But improving the lives of disabled people takes much more than that.
- Wednesday, July 27, 2022