Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

London 2012’s legacy boosted Paralympic sport, but disabled people’s lives have worsened

By Ian Stuart Brittain, Associate Professor in Disability Studies, Coventry University
Mike Duignan, Reader in Events and Director of the Observatory for Human Rights and Major Events, University of Surrey
Verity Postlethwaite, Research associate, Japan Research Centre, SOAS, University of London
Share this article
Mega-events like the Olympics have the potential to start important conversations around societal change. But improving the lives of disabled people takes much more than that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ TikTok really could be a factor in the rise of tics among young women – but its real cause is this medical condition
~ NoViolet Bulawayo’s new novel is an instant Zimbabwean classic
~ Inflation is spiking in Zimbabwe (again). Why high interest rates aren't the answer
~ Food security 'experts' don't have all the answers: community knowledge is key
~ Tour de France: future heatwaves may make it untenable to hold the race in July
~ Can either Russia or Ukraine reasonably claim to be 'winning' the war in Ukraine?
~ To build sustainable cities, involve those who live in them
~ Why a universal job guarantee beats the basic income pipe dream
~ Why the London 2012 Olympics had limited impact on volunteering across the UK
~ We must rethink the way we build along the St. Lawrence River
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter