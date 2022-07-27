Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Time to recognize that a safe environment is a human right

By Amnesty International
On 28 July, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) will consider a resolution on universal recognition of the right to a healthy environment. The resolution was introduced by a diverse coalition of UN member states, in recognition of the human and financial cost of accelerating climate change, biodiversity loss, and toxic pollution.  “The world will be watching closely on Thursday as UN member states publicly assert their positions on the future of the planet. A healthy environment is clearly a […] The post Time to recognize that a safe environment is…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


