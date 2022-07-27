Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Benin – Togo: Fight against armed groups must not justify human rights violations

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Authorities in Benin and Togo must ensure that the fight against armed groups respects human rights, Amnesty International said today, amid reports of arbitrary arrests and detentions and violations of the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, and as French President Emmanuel Macron visits Benin on 27 and 28 July 2022.  People have […] The post Benin – Togo: Fight against armed groups must not justify human rights violations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ TikTok really could be a factor in the rise of tics among young women – but its real cause is this medical condition
~ NoViolet Bulawayo’s new novel is an instant Zimbabwean classic
~ Inflation is spiking in Zimbabwe (again). Why high interest rates aren't the answer
~ Food security 'experts' don't have all the answers: community knowledge is key
~ Tour de France: future heatwaves may make it untenable to hold the race in July
~ Can either Russia or Ukraine reasonably claim to be 'winning' the war in Ukraine?
~ To build sustainable cities, involve those who live in them
~ Why a universal job guarantee beats the basic income pipe dream
~ Why the London 2012 Olympics had limited impact on volunteering across the UK
~ We must rethink the way we build along the St. Lawrence River
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter