Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The recent rise in tics is caused by a known condition – and it's not all due to TikTok

By Jon Stone, Professor of Neurology, University of Edinburgh
Share this article
Social media has been blamed for an increase in sudden-onset tics since the pandemic but the real cause is functional neurological disorder.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Inflation is being amplified by firms with market power
~ Hepatitis in children: scientists have found a possible cause for the mystery outbreak
~ Iran: Horrific wave of executions must be stopped
~ Georgia’s ruling party antagonizes Western officials amid EU bid
~ Inflation hasn't been higher for 32 years. What now?
~ New COVID variants may be more transmissible but that doesn't mean the R0 – or basic reproduction number – has increased
~ Labor has introduced its controversial climate bill to parliament. Here's how to give it real teeth
~ 3 reasons why women leaders actually matter for women
~ Afghanistan: Taliban’s ‘suffocating crackdown’ destroying lives of women and girls – new report
~ A robot breaks the finger of a 7-year-old: a lesson in the need for stronger regulation of artificial intelligence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter