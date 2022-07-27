Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hepatitis in children: scientists have found a possible cause for the mystery outbreak

By Conor Meehan, Senior Lecturer in Microbiology, Nottingham Trent University
Between April and July of this year, 1,010 cases of severe hepatitis without any explainable cause were reported in children in more than 35 countries. Nearly half of these cases were in Europe, including over a quarter in the UK.

Usually, childhood hepatitis is caused by an infection from one of the hepatitis viruses (such as hepatitis A or hepatitis C). But although children were presenting with elevated levels of hepatitis markers in their blood, no traces of hepatitis viruses were…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


