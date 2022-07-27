Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inflation hasn't been higher for 32 years. What now?

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Share this article
Inflation has hit 6.1%, and the rate of inflation on necessities is 7.6%. Bringing it down will require still higher interest rates and exquisite judgement in order to avoid a recession.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Georgia’s ruling party antagonizes Western officials amid EU bid
~ New COVID variants may be more transmissible but that doesn't mean the R0 – or basic reproduction number – has increased
~ Labor has introduced its controversial climate bill to parliament. Here's how to give it real teeth
~ 3 reasons why women leaders actually matter for women
~ Afghanistan: Taliban’s ‘suffocating crackdown’ destroying lives of women and girls – new report
~ A robot breaks the finger of a 7-year-old: a lesson in the need for stronger regulation of artificial intelligence
~ Amazon just took over a primary healthcare company for a lot of money. Should we be worried?
~ Why does my cat kick litter all over the place? 4 tips from cat experts
~ Killing off the building watchdog may not be the win unionists want
~ 'Like ocean rips': CSIRO report identifies 7 ‘global megatrends’ shaping the 21st century
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter