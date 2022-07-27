Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor has introduced its controversial climate bill to parliament. Here's how to give it real teeth

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Labor won’t concede to the Greens’ core demands on the bill, but a climate “trigger” on new developments could ensure the bill has real force.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New COVID variants may be more transmissible but that doesn't mean the R0 – or basic reproduction number – has increased
~ 3 reasons why women leaders actually matter for women
~ Afghanistan: Taliban’s ‘suffocating crackdown’ destroying lives of women and girls – new report
~ A robot breaks the finger of a 7-year-old: a lesson in the need for stronger regulation of artificial intelligence
~ Amazon just took over a primary healthcare company for a lot of money. Should we be worried?
~ Why does my cat kick litter all over the place? 4 tips from cat experts
~ Killing off the building watchdog may not be the win unionists want
~ 'Like ocean rips': CSIRO report identifies 7 ‘global megatrends’ shaping the 21st century
~ We analysed NZ Twitter users’ language during lockdown – with surprising results
~ Top democracy activists were executed in Myanmar – 4 key things to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter