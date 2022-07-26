Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Top democracy activists were executed in Myanmar – 4 key things to know

By Tharaphi Than, Associate Professor, Department of World Cultures and Languages, Northern Illinois University
Myanmar’s military junta is losing some control over the country, but its execution of four high-profile leaders and prisoners sends a warning to Myanmar citizens and the rest of the world.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


