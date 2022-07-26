Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saving burned or injured animals draws our sympathy. But some don't survive after release. Here's why

By Holly Cope, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Sydney
Catherine Herbert, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Clare McArthur, Professor of Behavioural Ecology, University of Sydney
Valentina Mella, Postdoctoral research associate, University of Sydney
Almost half of the rehabilitated possums in our study were killed by foxes shortly after release. Keeping wildlife wild during rescue is hard – but necessary.The Conversation


