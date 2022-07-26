Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shareholders are suffering most from Elon Musk's Twitter feud -- here's why both sides must renegotiate the deal

By Hamza Mudassir, Lecturer in Strategy, Cambridge Judge Business School
Share this article
The ongoing battle between Twitter and Elon Musk is hurting shareholders the most so both sides should get to the negotiating table.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why Russia is on a charm offensive in Africa. The reasons aren't pretty
~ South Africa has been warned that it faces an 'Arab Spring': so what are the chances?
~ Facial injuries hurt Nigerians' pockets too: how to reduce the burden
~ Epitaph for a baobab: remembering South African poet and activist Don Mattera
~ Why the hijab controversy persists in Nigeria's public schools
~ London 2012 Olympics: how it boosted medal winning but failed to inspire a generation
~ Why declaring monkeypox a global health emergency is a preventative step -- not a reason for panic
~ Heatwaves: why ethnic minorities in the UK are more vulnerable, and what to do about it
~ Two abortion controversies expose the hypocrisy of ‘pro-life’ defenders in Brazil
~ Italian government collapse: the political chess moves behind Mario Draghi's resignation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter