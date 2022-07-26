There is a lot of antisemitic hate speech on social media – and algorithms are partly to blame
By Sabine von Mering, Director, Center for German and European Studies, Brandeis University
Monika Hübscher, Research Associate, PhD Candidate, University of Duisburg-Essen
Antisemitism today does not always appear in the form of traditional hate speech. It manifests in GIFs, memes, vlogs, comments and reactions on social media platforms.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 26, 2022