Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How likely would Britain's 40°C heatwave have been without climate change?

By Ben Clarke, DPhil Candidate in Environmental Research, University of Oxford
Friederike Otto, Associate Director, Environmental Change Institute, Imperial College London
Luke Harrington, Senior Lecturer in Climate Change, University of Waikato
Every heatwave occurring today is made more likely and intense by human-caused climate change. Early estimates by the UK Met Office suggest that days over 40°C have become ten…The Conversation


Read complete article

