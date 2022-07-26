Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: First execution of the year a ‘callous’ attack on the right to life

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that Japan has carried out its first execution of the year by hanging Tomohiro Kato, a man who was convicted of stabbing seven people to death in 2008, Hideaki Nakagawa, director of Amnesty International Japan said: “The hanging of Tomohiro Kato is a callous attack on the right to life. Regardless […] The post Japan: First execution of the year a ‘callous’ attack on the right to life appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


