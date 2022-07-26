New Zealand’s ‘tobacco endgame’ law will be a world first for health – here’s what the modelling shows us
By Tony Blakely, Professor of Epidemiology, Population Interventions Unit, Centre for Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Andrew Waa, Lecturer in Public Health, University of Otago
Driss Ait Ouakrim, Senior Research Fellow, Population Interventions Unit, Centre for Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Legislation now entering parliament aims to make Aotearoa New Zealand smokefree by 2025. Forecast effects show huge potential health gains, especially for Māori.
