Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Research shows it's harmful to smack your child, so what should parents do instead?

By Daryl Higgins, Professor & Director, Institute of Child Protection Studies, Australian Catholic University
Sophie Havighurst, Professor, The University of Melbourne
Today, if a parent smacks a child mid-tantrum in the supermarket, they are likely to get looks of disapproval from other shoppers. Smacking is not as socially acceptable as it used to be.

Recent research shows only 15% of people aged 16-24 view physical discipline as necessary to properly raise children. This compares with 38% of people over 65.

But it still happens – and it is very harmful to children. So we need to help parents find alternative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


