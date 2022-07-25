Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Perinatal depression: our study shows how common it is for both parents to experience it

By Kara L Smythe, PhD Researcher, Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare, UCL
Share this article
Many new parents struggle with mental health issues. Research suggests up to a quarter of new mothers and one in ten fathers experience depression after the birth of their child. Although there has been greater…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why sensitivity readers matter – and should be paid properly
~ This Australian experiment is on the hunt for an elusive particle that could help unlock the mystery of dark matter
~ What to expect when coming off the pill, and 5 things to do before you do
~ Research shows it's harmful to smack your child, so what should parents do instead?
~ The loss of Neighbours is a loss of career pathways for Australia's emerging screen professionals
~ 'Building too close to the water. It's ridiculous!' Talk of buyouts after floods shows need to get serious about climate adaptation
~ How did Sri Lanka run out of money? 5 graphs that explain its economic crisis
~ Do we care enough about COVID?
~ Digital authoritarianism in Bangladesh: Weaponising a draconian law to silence dissent in the pandemic era
~ Overturning Roe is not making laws reflect what people want -- new survey highlights flaws in Supreme Court's reasoning in returning abortion authority to states
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter