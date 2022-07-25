Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tech firms face more regulation after moves to stop 'killer' acquisitions – but innovation could also be under threat

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
Share this article
One way to eliminate the competition in business is simply to buy them out and shut them down. And that means less choice for consumers and sometimes the loss of innovative and, in the case of the pharmaceutical industry, even life-saving products. But such so-called killer acquisitions are likely to face greater scrutiny in the US and EU following a recent expansion of competition regulators’ powers.

A July 2022 decision by the European Court of Justice has expandedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Digital authoritarianism in Bangladesh: Weaponising a draconian law to silence dissent in the pandemic era
~ Overturning Roe is not making laws reflect what people want -- new survey highlights flaws in Supreme Court's reasoning in returning abortion authority to states
~ The craft revolution helped develop the market for specialty coffee
~ Scientists calculate the risk of someone being killed by space junk
~ Perinatal depression: our study shows how common it is for both parents to experience it
~ Controlling monkeypox: The time for Canada to act is now
~ December global biodiversity summit at risk of failure
~ Russia: Charging 92 members of Ukraine’s military with ‘crimes against humanity’ brazenly undermines fair trial rights
~ Domestic abuse: how survivors can get through family law court
~ Ethiopia's dam dispute: five key reads about how it started and how it could end
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter