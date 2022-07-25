Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Domestic abuse: how survivors can get through family law court

By Rima Hussein, Senior Lecturer in organisation studies, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Imane El Hakimi, Senior Lecturer in Leadership and Human Resource Management, Northumbria University, Newcastle
One year on from the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 being enacted, survivors of domestic abuse in England and Wales are still navigating a broken system. Courts are massively under-resourced and face a huge backlog. Survivors often face cancellations, delays and postponements. And the wait for the next court date can be all-consuming.


© The Conversation -


