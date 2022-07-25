Domestic abuse: how survivors can get through family law court
By Rima Hussein, Senior Lecturer in organisation studies, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Imane El Hakimi, Senior Lecturer in Leadership and Human Resource Management, Northumbria University, Newcastle
One year on from the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 being enacted, survivors of domestic abuse in England and Wales are still navigating a broken system. Courts are massively under-resourced and face a huge backlog. Survivors often face cancellations, delays and postponements. And the wait for the next court date can be all-consuming.
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 25, 2022