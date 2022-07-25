How COVID-19 lockdown measures — and their outcomes — varied in cities around the world
By Roger Keil, Professor, Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Philip Harrison, Professor School of Architecture and Planning, University of the Witwatersrand
Xuefei Ren, Professor, Sociology and Global Urban Studies, Michigan State University
Examining how COVID-19 lockdowns and stay-at-home orders were implemented in Toronto, Johannesburg and Chicago reveals the impact they had on vulnerable communities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 25, 2022