Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COVID-19 lockdown measures — and their outcomes — varied in cities around the world

By Roger Keil, Professor, Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Philip Harrison, Professor School of Architecture and Planning, University of the Witwatersrand
Xuefei Ren, Professor, Sociology and Global Urban Studies, Michigan State University
Examining how COVID-19 lockdowns and stay-at-home orders were implemented in Toronto, Johannesburg and Chicago reveals the impact they had on vulnerable communities.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


