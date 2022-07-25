Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cross-pollination among neuroscience, psychology and AI research yields a foundational understanding of thinking

By Paul S. Rosenbloom, Professor Emeritus of Computer Science, University of Southern California
Christian Lebiere, Research Psychologist, Carnegie Mellon University
John E. Laird, John L. Tishman Professor of Engineering, University of Michigan
Progress in artificial intelligence has enabled the creation of AIs that perform tasks previously thought only possible for humans, such as translating languages, driving cars, playing board games at world-champion level and extracting the structure…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


