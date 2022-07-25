Tolerance.ca
Ukraine war: Black Sea grain deal exposes Moscow's long-term diplomatic game

By Basil Germond, Senior Lecturer, Department of Politics, Philosophy and Religion, Lancaster University
The deal to open up Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, brokered by the UN and Turkey, is expected to facilitate the much-needed export of several millions tonnes of grain and other food products, and potentially ease an international food crisis.

However, less than a day after the deal was signed, Russia undermined international confidence by conducting missile strikes on the port of Odessa.


