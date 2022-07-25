Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is there really such a thing as an 'addictive personality'?

By Nicole Lee, Professor at the National Drug Research Institute (Melbourne), Curtin University
Paula Ross, Sessional psychology lecturer, Australian Catholic University
Steven Bothwell, Consultant, University of Newcastle
Share this article
Despite decades of research, no-one has been able to identify a set of personality traits or a personality type that can predict whether someone will have problems with alcohol or other drugs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mother of jailed Egyptian ex-lawmaker turns to social media in her quest for justice
~ Activist Emre Pshigusa talks about his work revitalizing the Circassian-Kabardian language
~ Why we corrected our estimates for the reproduction number of two COVID subvariants
~ Myanmar: First executions in decades mark atrocious escalation in state repression
~ DR Congo: Resurgent M23 Rebels Target Civilians
~ Myanmar Junta Executes Four
~ Irony machine: why are AI researchers teaching computers to recognise irony?
~ Nepal: Amend Transitional Justice Bill
~ Refugee and migrant women are often excluded from mainstream domestic violence services and policy
~ Urban patchwork is losing its green, making our cities and all who live in them vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter