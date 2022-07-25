Is there really such a thing as an 'addictive personality'?
By Nicole Lee, Professor at the National Drug Research Institute (Melbourne), Curtin University
Paula Ross, Sessional psychology lecturer, Australian Catholic University
Steven Bothwell, Consultant, University of Newcastle
Despite decades of research, no-one has been able to identify a set of personality traits or a personality type that can predict whether someone will have problems with alcohol or other drugs.
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 25, 2022