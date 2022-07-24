Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia/Ukraine grain export deal promises major benefits for poor countries. If it holds

By Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow, Department of Agricultural Economics, Stellenbosch University
If Russia keeps its word, the benefits will be immediate. Grain prices could soften as more grain supplies become available to the world market.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


