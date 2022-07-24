Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical
By Jeffrey P. Ethier, PhD candidate, Department of Biology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Vance L Trudeau, Professor, Department of Biology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Habitat protection and restoration, advanced reproductive technologies and reintroduction procedures could help slow the decline of western chorus frogs and other amphibians.
- Sunday, July 24, 2022