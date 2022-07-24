Businesses have the responsibility to invest in health and safety when governments fail to
By Maxim Voronov, Professor of Organization Studies and Sustainability, York University, Canada
Burkard Eberlein, Professor of Public Policy and Sustainability, York University, Canada
We expect businesses to be more socially and environmentally responsible by minimizing greenhouse gas emissions and eliminating harmful business practices — why don’t we do the same for COVID-19?
- Sunday, July 24, 2022