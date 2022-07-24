Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya’s young voters have a dilemma: they dislike ethnic politics but feel trapped in it

By Narrelle Gilchrist, PhD Student, Princeton University
Amanda B. Edgell, Assistant professor, University of Alabama
Sebastian Elischer, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Florida
In elections and beyond, young Kenyans are an important political cohort. People between the ages of 18 and 35 make up about 30% of the population and nearly 40% of registered voters in the 2022 election.

According to World Bank estimates, almost 20%…The Conversation


