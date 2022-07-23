Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Marburg virus: urgent need to contain this close cousin of Ebola

By Oyewale Tomori, Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Science
In July 2022 Ghana confirmed its first two cases of the deadly Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola. The Conversation Africa’s Wale Fatade and Usifo Omozokpea asked virologist Oyewale Tomori about its origin and how people can protect themselves against the disease.

What is the Marburg virus and where did it come from?


Marburg virus causes the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), formerly known as Marburg haemorrhagic fever. The virus, which…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


