Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Russian Government’s Advance on Biometric Data

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Headquarters of the Central Bank of Russia in Moscow, March 30, 2022. © 2022 Sipa via AP Images Last week, Russian legislators adopted a law obliging banks and state agencies to enter their clients’ biometrics, including facial images and voice samples, into a central biometrics database. The measure is set to take effect in March 2023 and does not require banks to seek clients’ consent before handing over their data. In what appears to be a coordinated effort in anticipation of the new regulation, Russia’s Central Bank is already planning to prohibit individual…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
