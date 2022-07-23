Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: 2 Years On, No Justice for Azimjon Askarov

By Human Rights Watch
Grave of human rights defender Azimjon Askarov, who was arbitrarily arrested, tortured, convicted after an unfair trial in Kyrgyzstan and passed away in detention on June 25, 2020. Askarov's grave is located in Yangibozor, Tashkent region, Uzbekistan. © 2020 Navbahor Imamova, VOA (Berlin, July 23, 2022) Kyrgyz authorities have yet to conclude an effective investigation into the death of the human rights defender Azimjon Askarov or provide redress for his decade of wrongful imprisonment, Human Right watch said today as the second anniversary of his death nears.


© Human Rights Watch -


