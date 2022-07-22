Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Deadly Police Operation in Complexo do Alemão

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A resident waves a white sheet in protest and to ask for peace after a police operation that resulted in multiple deaths, in the Complexo do Alemao favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 21, 2022.    ©2022 AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo An operation by civil and military police in Complexo do Alemão on July 21, 2022, with the support of the federal highway police, was one of the deadliest in Rio de Janeiro’s history. Police authorities confirmed at least 18 deaths, though media reports suggest that the number of victims could be higher. The ombudsman for the Public Defender’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


