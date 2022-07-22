Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Prosecutors relaunch vicious campaign against artist Yulia Tsvetkova

By Amnesty International
Russian prosecutors today appealed a court’s decision to acquit Yulia Tsvetkova, an artist and LGBTI activist who was charged with ‘disseminating pornography’ for posting drawings of female bodies online. Yulia was acquitted just one week ago, on 15 July, by the Central District Court of Komsomolsk-on-Amur.  “Last week, we described the acquittal of Yulia Tsvetkova as a […] The post Russia: Prosecutors relaunch vicious campaign against artist Yulia Tsvetkova  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


