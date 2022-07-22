Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Wave of Violence Deepens Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  On June 10, a gang known as “5 Seconds” took control of Port-Au-Prince’s Palace of Justice. © 2022 Private (New York) – A renewed wave of gang violence in Haiti has killed hundreds of people in recent weeks and further deepened the humanitarian, political, and human rights crisis in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Concerned governments, including from Latin America, Europe, and the United States, should stop expelling people to the country and urgently support efforts by local civil society groups and United Nations agencies to ensure that Haitians have…


© Human Rights Watch -


