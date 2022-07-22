Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Officials resisted Morrison government's attempt to have them 'amplify' election day boat arrival

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
The Coalition government had hoped that news of the boat would support its claim a Labor government would encourage the people smuggler trade, which would in turn sway some voters at the last moment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In a blow to regional unity, Kiribati leaves the Pacific Islands Forum
~ Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss? Polling shows party members want her – but the wider voting public would choose him
~ Why UK railways can't deal with heatwaves – and what might help
~ UK heatwave: how the fire service will need to prepare as extreme weather events get worse
~ Meta’s Human Rights Report ignores the real threat the company poses to human rights worldwide
~ Moving the Maasai: Tanzania is repeating Kenya's colonial past
~ A cosmic tango: this distant planet's very strange orbit points to a violent and chaotic past
~ In a cold July, Adelaide comes to life with art of light, sound and movement
~ Albanese's visit: How should Indonesia respond to Australia's relationship-strengthening efforts?
~ A penguin farm in the Australian desert: a thought experiment that reveals the flaws our in environment laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter