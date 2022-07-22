Tolerance.ca
Why UK railways can't deal with heatwaves – and what might help

By Kangkang Tang, Senior Lecturer in Civil and Environmental Engineering, Brunel University London
The UK’s rail service has been hit with widespread train delays and high levels of cancellations during the heatwave. The whole of the east coast line between Edinburgh and London was closed for hours on July 20 because of the heat.

So why is the heatwave causing so much havoc on the train lines? Like most construction materials, steel, which rails are made from, expands…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


