Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK heatwave: how the fire service will need to prepare as extreme weather events get worse

By Rowena Hill, Professor of Psychology, Nottingham Trent University
The UK’s record-breaking heatwave made it clear how unprepared much of the country is for extreme weather caused by climate change. There were hundreds of fires reported around the country, making it UK firefighters’ busiest day since the second world war – and just a glimpse of what’s to come.

Climate change models don’t always predict the complex, cascading nature of extreme weather until just days in advance, and fire and rescue services…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


