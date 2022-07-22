A cosmic tango: this distant planet's very strange orbit points to a violent and chaotic past
By Adriana Errico, Computer engineer, MSc Bioinformatics, University of Southern Queensland
Brad Carter, Professor (Physics), University of Southern Queensland
Jonti Horner, Professor (Astrophysics), University of Southern Queensland
The unusual planetary system has a host star orbited by two giants. One has an incredible odd route around its star. And the other (unlike our own gas giants) is hellishly hot.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 22, 2022