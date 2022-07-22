Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A cosmic tango: this distant planet's very strange orbit points to a violent and chaotic past

By Adriana Errico, Computer engineer, MSc Bioinformatics, University of Southern Queensland
Brad Carter, Professor (Physics), University of Southern Queensland
Jonti Horner, Professor (Astrophysics), University of Southern Queensland
The unusual planetary system has a host star orbited by two giants. One has an incredible odd route around its star. And the other (unlike our own gas giants) is hellishly hot.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


