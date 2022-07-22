Tolerance.ca
In a cold July, Adelaide comes to life with art of light, sound and movement

By Catherine Speck, Emerita Professor, Art History and Curatorship, University of Adelaide
On cold nights in July, Adelaide audiences are flocking to an extraordinary festival of light and sound.

The top bill of the Illuminate festival is Wisdom of AI Light, an immersive digital performance in which the audience experience art meshed with science at breakneck speed. Billed as a “digital renaissance”, it is much more than that.

Held in a large pop-up space, the creators are the Istanbul-based Ouchhh Studio who are exploring the limits of what machines can do.

Spurred on by Alan Turing’s Computing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


