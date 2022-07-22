Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese's visit: How should Indonesia respond to Australia's relationship-strengthening efforts?

By Yohanes Ivan Adi Kristianto, Lecturer at Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Universitas Tidar Magelang
Share this article
In a moment like this, Jakarta can persuade Canberra to refrain from interfering in the situation developments and political dynamics in Papua.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A cosmic tango: this distant planet's very strange orbit points to a violent and chaotic past
~ In a cold July, Adelaide comes to life with art of light, sound and movement
~ A penguin farm in the Australian desert: a thought experiment that reveals the flaws our in environment laws
~ Singapore: Fifth execution in under four months carried out
~ Observing Disability Pride Month this July
~ Ukraine: Torture, Disappearances in Occupied South
~ UK: Tackling Violence against Some Women, But Not All
~ South Korea Investigates Forcible Return of Two North Koreans
~ Philippines: Marcos Should Focus on Rights Issues
~ Why Donald Trump can't be prosecuted for 'dereliction of duty' for his inaction on Jan. 6
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter