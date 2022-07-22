Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Observing Disability Pride Month this July

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image New York City celebrates the third annual Disability Pride Parade on July 9, 2017. © 2017 Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images I only recently learned that July is Disability Pride Month. Although not yet officially recognized in the United States, since 2004 Disability Pride Month has been celebrated with parades in cities including New York, Chicago, Madison, and Los Angeles. July was chosen because the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed on July 26, 1990. It prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities, including in employment,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Singapore: Fifth execution in under four months carried out
~ Ukraine: Torture, Disappearances in Occupied South
~ UK: Tackling Violence against Some Women, But Not All
~ South Korea Investigates Forcible Return of Two North Koreans
~ Philippines: Marcos Should Focus on Rights Issues
~ New research in Arnhem Land reveals why institutional fire management is inferior to cultural burning
~ Even in the political afterlife, Morrison departs from the norm
~ Small changes could bridge communication and cultural gaps for people from refugee backgrounds who need disability support
~ Curious kids: why don’t whales have teeth like we do?
~ Siege warfare, polygamy and sacrilege: meet history's most outrageous king, Demetrius the Besieger
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter