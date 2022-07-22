Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Torture, Disappearances in Occupied South

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Russian servicemen on the roadside in Kherson region, Ukraine. © 2022 Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images Ukraine: Torture, Disappearances in Occupied South Apparent War Crimes by Russian Forces in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions (Kyiv, July 22, 2022) – Russian forces have tortured, unlawfully detained, and forcibly disappeared civilians in the occupied areas of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Human Rights Watch said today. Russian forces have also tortured prisoners of war (POWs) held there. “Russian forces have turned occupied areas of southern Ukraine into an abyss…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


