Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Small changes could bridge communication and cultural gaps for people from refugee backgrounds who need disability support

By Angela Dew, Associate Professor, Deakin University
Joanne Watson, Senior Lecturer in Disability and Inclusion, Deakin University
Louisa Smith, Senior lecturer, Deakin University
Mahmoud Murad, Assistant researcher, Deakin University
Refugees from non-English speaking backgrounds with disabilities face the twin obstacles of English language courses that don’t work for them and disability services that don’t speak their language.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


