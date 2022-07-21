Small changes could bridge communication and cultural gaps for people from refugee backgrounds who need disability support
By Angela Dew, Associate Professor, Deakin University
Joanne Watson, Senior Lecturer in Disability and Inclusion, Deakin University
Louisa Smith, Senior lecturer, Deakin University
Mahmoud Murad, Assistant researcher, Deakin University
Refugees from non-English speaking backgrounds with disabilities face the twin obstacles of English language courses that don’t work for them and disability services that don’t speak their language.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 21, 2022