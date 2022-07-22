Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea Investigates Forcible Return of Two North Koreans

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A North Korean fisherman is repatriated from South Korea via Panmunjom in 2019. © 2019 Office of Jun Joo-hyae/Ministry of Unification Several weeks ago, prosecutors in South Korea opened an investigation into the involuntary return of two North Korean fishermen to North Korea in 2019. Human Rights Watch considers the men’s forcible return to a country where they faced torture, forced labor, and possible execution a clear violation of their human rights. Few details about the case are known. The South Korean navy reportedly apprehended the two men off South Korea’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


