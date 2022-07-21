Growing numbers of unqualified teachers are being sent into classrooms – this is not the way to 'fix' the teacher shortage
By Chad Morrison, Academic Director of Professional Experience, Murdoch University
Brendan Bentley, Senior lecturer, University of Adelaide
Jennifer Clifton, Associate Professor in Teacher Education, Queensland University of Technology
Susan Ledger, Professor Susan Ledger, Head of School - Dean of Education, University of Newcastle, NSW., University of Newcastle
Every few days there is another report about the teacher shortage across Australia. Last week, we learned one of Melbourne’s biggest schools is considering…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 21, 2022