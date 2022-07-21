Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: 30 years after Mabo, what do Australia's battler stories – and their evasions – say about who we are?

By Jeanine Leane, Associate Professor In Creative Writing, The University of Melbourne
What do popular ‘settler’ Australian stories like The Castle and Trent Dalton’s books say about who we are? What do they evade? Jeanine Leane investigates the state of post-Mabo Australian literature.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


