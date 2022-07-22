Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Marcos Should Focus on Rights Issues

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Presidential Security Group Change of Command ceremony on July 4, 2022, in Manila, Philippines. © AP Photo/Aaron Favila (Manila) – Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should demonstrate a serious commitment to human rights in his first State of the Nation Address on July 25, 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. The address, in which Marcos is expected to outline his government’s policies and programs for his six-year term, is a chance to distance himself from the rampant rights violations and deep-seated impunity of the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Singapore: Fifth execution in under four months carried out
~ Observing Disability Pride Month this July
~ Ukraine: Torture, Disappearances in Occupied South
~ UK: Tackling Violence against Some Women, But Not All
~ South Korea Investigates Forcible Return of Two North Koreans
~ New research in Arnhem Land reveals why institutional fire management is inferior to cultural burning
~ Even in the political afterlife, Morrison departs from the norm
~ Small changes could bridge communication and cultural gaps for people from refugee backgrounds who need disability support
~ Curious kids: why don’t whales have teeth like we do?
~ Siege warfare, polygamy and sacrilege: meet history's most outrageous king, Demetrius the Besieger
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter