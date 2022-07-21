Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine Recap: Putin goes in search of friends while his ministers threaten his enemies

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
It’s childish, I realise, but I experienced a frisson of amused pleasure on watching the video of Vladimir Putin pacing up and down for nearly a minute while waiting for the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to show up for their photo opportunity when the two leaders were visiting Tehran this week.

The Russian president was in the Iranian capital to pursue closer relations between the two countries – the visit followed hot on the heels of news that Iran plans to supply hundreds of armed drones to bolster Russia’s depleted war machine – and he took the opportunity to also discuss…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


