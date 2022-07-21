Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why the Pope's visit is important to all Canadians

By Marie-Pierre Bousquet, Professeure titulaire, directrice du programme en études autochtones, Université de Montréal
Pope Francis’ visit concerns all Canadians. It’s about our relationship to history and the construction of a state that marginalized Indigenous people and tried to assimilate them.The Conversation


