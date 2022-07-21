Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada: British Columbia to End Immigration Detention in Jails

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Win! British Columbia becomes first Canadian province to end immigration detention in its jails. © Human Rights Watch (British Columbia) – In a historic move, British Columbia’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, announced today that the province will terminate its immigration detention contract with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). “Today’s decision is a momentous step. We commend British Columbia on being the first province to stop locking up refugee claimants and migrants in its jails solely on immigration grounds,” said…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


