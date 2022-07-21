Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Being in a couple can leave women with less savings – here's how to make nest eggs more equal
~ Supreme Court reversed almost 200 years of US law and tradition upholding tribal sovereignty in its latest term
~ Is the world retracting from globalisation, setting it up for a fifth wave?
~ Votes for cash: the significance of vote buying in Nigeria’s democracy
~ Saving East Africa's wildlife from recurring drought
~ Digital doubles: In the future, virtual versions of ourselves could predict our behaviour
~ Pope Francis' visit to Canada: The complicated relationship between Indigenous communities and the church
~ If we want better municipal politicians, we should pay better wages
~ Angola's Dos Santos failed to provide a moral example and stop the plunder of the state
~ Russia and Iran's growing friendship shows their weakness not their strength
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter